Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

BCSF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 86,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.3% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

