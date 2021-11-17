Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 79.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of CTMX opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

