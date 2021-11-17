Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 52,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 529,921 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $601.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

