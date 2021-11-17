BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.49

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.72. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 100,375 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.