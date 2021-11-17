Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $76.24

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.24 and last traded at $77.01, with a volume of 2907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.99, a PEG ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

