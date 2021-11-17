Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 33,278 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 118,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 874,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,878,000 after purchasing an additional 116,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.08 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

