Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 87,755 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

