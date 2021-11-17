Bank of America Corp DE Buys 272,084 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.