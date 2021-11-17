Bank of America Corp DE Buys 44,646 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Fate Therapeutics worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FATE. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

FATE opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

