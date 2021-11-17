Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.33 Million Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in XPeng were worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $583,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of XPEV opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

