Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.40 Million Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

