Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 102,966 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Beyond Meat worth $23,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 31.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 59.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

