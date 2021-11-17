Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 517,739 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of Grifols worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 207,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 167,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 85,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

