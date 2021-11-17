Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $357,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

PALL stock opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.95 and a fifty-two week high of $280.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.40.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.