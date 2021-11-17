Bank of America Corp DE Sells 247,786 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.39% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 290,719 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

