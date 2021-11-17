Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Position Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of BANR opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

