BASIC Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.58 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $64.58 million and $4.06 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00227935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,254,167 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.