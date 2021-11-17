BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.40

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 45439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBTV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BBTV to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$129.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

