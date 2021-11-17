Beat Kahli Acquires 7,771 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $171,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $301.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VOXX International by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VOXX International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $11,208,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $11,208,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

