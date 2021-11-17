Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DISH. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

