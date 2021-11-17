Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Unilever by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. 32,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,680. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

