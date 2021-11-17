Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

ABBV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.59 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.