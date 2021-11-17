Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Eastern Bankshares worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.20. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

