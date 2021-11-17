Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 163,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,339. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

