Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after acquiring an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.44. 7,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.92.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

