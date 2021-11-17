Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.44. The company had a trading volume of 114,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The stock has a market cap of $287.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

