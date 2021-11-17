Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.91. 9,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $237.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

