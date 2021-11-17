Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,370 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $4,047,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.89. 41,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,604. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

