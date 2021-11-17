Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,099. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

