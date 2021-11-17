Belt Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00069241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,390.02 or 1.00019686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.48 or 0.06981802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

