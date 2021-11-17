Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 62.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,855. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.15, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.