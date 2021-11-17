Berenberg Bank Downgrades Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) to Hold

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

