Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.25 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$11.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.64.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

