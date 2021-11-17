Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.25 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$11.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.64.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

