Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,675.32 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $905.15 and a twelve month high of $1,714.51. The company has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,454.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,416.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.