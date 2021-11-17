Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Tower by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 303,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 70,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

