Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

