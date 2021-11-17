Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post $11.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.81 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $51.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 billion to $53.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.38 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,929. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

