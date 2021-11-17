BEST (NYSE:BEST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%.

BEST stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 2,960,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,805. BEST has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $449.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52.

Get BEST alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.