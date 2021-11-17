BEST (NYSE:BEST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

BEST traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 2,954,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $449.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.36. BEST has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

