BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBL stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. 2,050,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,895. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.