BiFi Achieves Market Cap of $7.62 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $591,677.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00164095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.90 or 0.00496678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

