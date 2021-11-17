Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.19. 13,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,639. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,512 shares of company stock valued at $76,254,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

