Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells $13,688,136.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman David Eansor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $504.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $296.00 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

