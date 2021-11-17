Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($31.93) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John Patience acquired 8,396 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

