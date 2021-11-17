BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

