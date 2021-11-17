Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Bioventus worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $33,020,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter valued at about $12,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,680.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 362,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $2,124,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.60.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

