BitCapitalVendor Hits 1-Day Volume of $125,140.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $754,051.70 and $125,140.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00225423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

