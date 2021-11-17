Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $12.74 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and $112.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00004434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00265187 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00102527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00140112 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

