BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Tops $4.27 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $441,154.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,302.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.76 or 0.06999255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.00379437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.62 or 0.00992570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.35 or 0.00395175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00271670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005547 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

