Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Blockpass has a market cap of $304,012.80 and $4,427.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00228059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.